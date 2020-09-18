Falcons launch voting initiative in social media campaign

The team's “Pass The Vote” initiative was developed by offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom and defensive end Steven Means during training camp. The Falcons' Social Justice Committee issued a challenge to the Dallas Cowboys — Atlanta's opponent Sunday — on Twitter on Friday.

“Hey, America's Team, we the Falcons are committing to getting as many people to register to vote this year,” Lindstrom said in the video post. “We challenge you, the Cowboys, to do the same.”