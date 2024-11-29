Georgia News
Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo's status against Chargers is uncertain due to right hip injury

Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo’s status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers is uncertain due to a right hip injury
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo's status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers is uncertain due to a right hip injury.

The Falcons on Friday listed Koo as questionable for the game and signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad.

Koo has made 19 of 26 field goals this season. He missed three of four attempts in a 20-17 loss at New Orleans on Nov. 10 but regrouped to make each of two tries in a 38-6 loss at Denver on Nov. 17.

Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes was ruled out with a neck injury.

Patterson was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and also has spent time with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders and New York Jets. He has made 59 of 67 career field goal tries and 97 of 100 extra points.

The Falcons released safety Dane Cruikshank from the practice squad to clear a spot for Patterson.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (6) of South Korea misses his seconf field goal attempt against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

