Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo's status against Chargers is uncertain due to right hip injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo's status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers is uncertain due to a right hip injury.

The Falcons on Friday listed Koo as questionable for the game and signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad.

Koo has made 19 of 26 field goals this season. He missed three of four attempts in a 20-17 loss at New Orleans on Nov. 10 but regrouped to make each of two tries in a 38-6 loss at Denver on Nov. 17.