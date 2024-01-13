Falcons interview Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for head coaching job

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons conducted a virtual interview with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, a former University of Georgia assistant, for their head coaching vacancy on Friday.

Macdonald is the first candidate to interview with the Falcons, who fired Arthur Smith on Sunday night after his third consecutive 7-10 season.

The 36-year-old Macdonald took over as Baltimore's defensive coordinator in 2022 after serving as Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021. He spent seven seasons as an assistant with the Ravens before his one year with Michigan.