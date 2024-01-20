Falcons interview Rams' Raheem Morris after 2nd meeting with Bill Belichick

Before his three seasons with the Rams, Morris served in a variety of roles with Atlanta from 2015-2020, including the final 11 games of the 2020 season as interim head coach. He posted a 4-7 record.

Morris was 17-31 as Tampa Bay's coach from 2009-11. He is the 10th coach to interview with Atlanta.

During his time in Atlanta, Morris held assistant positions on offense and defense. He served as assistant head coach while coaching wide receivers and the secondary. He was the defensive coordinator in 2020.

The long history with Atlanta made Morris an obvious candidate after Arthur Smith was fired following his third consecutive 7-10 season.

Belichick's second interview supported reports that he was Atlanta's top choice. His six Super Bowl titles are more than any other coach, but he is coming off a 4-13 season — the worst of his career. That poor season that led to Belichick leaving the Patriots less than two weeks ago.

Belichick's conversations with Falcons owner Arthur Blank likely included New England's quarterback woes as the coach struggled to replace Tom Brady. Mac Jones, a 2021 first-round draft pick, was benched this season and Bailey Zappe struggled as well.

The Falcons have endured similar struggles after Matt Ryan's long run at quarterback. This season, Smith switched between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, but neither made a case to be the long-term answer.

After Brady's departure following the 2019 season, the Patriots had only one winning record in four seasons — a one-and-done playoff appearance in 2021 — while posting a record of 29-38. In that same span, the Falcons' record was 25-42 in the final four years of six consecutive losing seasons.

The Falcons also have interviewed Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

___

