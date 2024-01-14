Falcons interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for head coaching job

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed a second candidate for their head coaching position, meeting virtually with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

The club announced its interview with Callahan on Saturday after first discussing the job with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

The 39-year-old Callahan has spent the past five seasons as offensive coordinator for the Bengals, working with quarterback Joe Burrow on a team that reached the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the conference title game a year ago.