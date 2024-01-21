Falcons interview 12th head coaching candidate, talking with Texans assistant Bobby Slowik

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed a dozen candidates for their head coaching vacancy, adding Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to the growing list on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Slowik conducted a virtual interview with the Falcons shortly after Houston's 34-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional playoffs on Saturday.

Slowik is considered one of the rising stars of the NFL assistant ranks after overseeing the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who led the Texans from a three-win season in 2022 to the AFC South title and a playoff victory over Cleveland.