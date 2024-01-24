Falcons hold 2nd interview with Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero met again with the Atlanta Falcons to discuss their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, joining Rams assistant Raheem Morris and former Patriots coach Bill Belichick in receiving second interviews.

The in-person interviews with Morris, the Rams defensive coordinator and former Atlanta assistant, and Evero mean the Falcons have met the NFL's Rooney Rule requirement of having face-to-face interviews with at least two minority candidates outside the organization. The goal of the rule is to increase the number of minorities hired in top positions, including head coach.

Before joining the Carolina staff, Evero, 43, served as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in 2022 and was an assistant with the Rams for five seasons and with Green Bay for one season.