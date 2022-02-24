Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as scouting executive

Pace was fired by the Bears on Jan. 10 following seven seasons as general manager. His exit was accompanied by the firing of coach Matt Nagy following a 6-11 finish in 2021.

After Pace was hired out of the Saints’ front office in 2015 to replace Phil Emery, the Bears went 48-65 with two postseason appearances. The Bears' highlight under Pace came in 2018, when they won 12 games.