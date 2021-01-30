Falcons hire former backup QB Yates as passing specialist

Yates spent seven seasons as an NFL quarterback, including three stints with the Texans that included leading the team to its first playoff victory as a rookie in 2011.

Yates was Ryan’s backup in Atlanta in 2014, appearing in one game. He also suited up for the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

Goethie and Perry join the Falcons from the college game.

Goethie most recently served as linebackers coach at Duke. Perry spent the past four seasons as a graduate assistant and analyst at Alabama.

