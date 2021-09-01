Falcons head into rebuilding year with new coach, no Julio

Camp Development: The Falcons were counting on AJ McCarron to serve as Ryan's backup after Schaub retired. But McCarron went down with a season-ending knee injury in the second preseason game, forcing the Falcons to hastily sign former Arizona first-round pick Josh Rosen. The only other quarterback on the roster is undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Ridley has emerged as one of the league's elite receivers, and his role will only grow now that he's no longer playing in the shadow of Jones. Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. Gage could be a steal after hauling in 72 catches for 786 yards and four TDs last season. With much of the focus shifting to Ridley, Gage should be poised for an even more productive season.

FanDuel Says: Win Super Bowl: 60-1. Over/under wins: 7 1/2.

Expectations: The Falcons are in full-scale rebuilding mode after firing coach Dan Quinn and longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff five games into the dismal 2020 season. New GM Terry Fontenot inherited a salary cap mess, forcing the trade of Jones and the release of several other key players just to make the numbers work. New coach Smith barely played his starters during the preseason, saying he wanted to use that time to develop players not only for 2021 but potentially to contribute down the road — a sure sign of a team that has longer-term goals.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL