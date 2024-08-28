Falcons have high expectations after 6 straight losing seasons

KEY LOSSES: QB Desmond Ridder, WR Mack Hollins, Edge Bralen Trice (season-ending injury), TE Jonnu Smith, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, DE Calais Campbell, OLB Bud Dupree, CB Jeff Okudah, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft for tampering during their negotiations with Cousins.

STRENGTHS: The Falcons have a stellar pair of safeties after signing the two-time Pro Bowler Simmons to pair with Jessie Bates III. The offensive line, led by longtime left tackle Jake Matthews, is an experienced, cohesive group. Cousins is a major improvement over Ridder, though it should be noted that the new starter has just one playoff win in his career. Cousins has some dynamic playmakers around him with a trio of former top-10 picks: TE Kyle Pitts, RB Bijan Robinson and WR Drake London. Robinson rushed for 976 yards and caught 58 passes for 487 yards as a rookie. London led the team with 69 receptions and should improve on those numbers with better quarterback play. Ditto for Pitts, who had 53 receptions for 667 yards coming back from a knee injury. The defensive line will be bolstered by the trade for Judon and the return of Grady Jarrett, who played only eight games before going down with a season-ending injury. Younghoe Koo is one of the league's most reliable kickers.

WEAKNESSES: The Falcons are hoping Judon, a four-time Pro Bowler, bolsters a pass rush that's been anemic for years. Atlanta hasn't had a player with double-digit sacks since Vic Beasley had 15 1/2 during a Super Bowl run in 2016. Beyond London, the receiving group looks thin. Mooney is coming off a lost season with the Bears (31 receptions, 414 yards, 1 TD), while McCloud had just 12 catches for the 49ers. The Falcons need significant more production out of those two to lure coverages away from their top outside threat.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Cousins spent training camp completing his recovery from the Achilles tendon injury. While he didn't take any snaps during the preseason, he insisted he'll be ready to go in Week 1. The Falcons were impressed with Trice's potential as a pass rusher before the third-round pick went down, leading to the trade for Judon. Another newcomer, WR Rondale Moore, was expected to be part of the receiver rotation before he went down in camp with a season-ending knee injury.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: With Cousins at quarterback, Pitts could return to the Pro Bowl form he showed as a rookie in 2021. He had 68 receptions for 1,026 yards that season, but his development was sidetracked by a knee injury in Year 2. With a tantalizing combination of size and speed, Pitts could again be the sort of formidable option the Falcons envisioned when they picked him fourth overall.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Win Super Bowl: 35-1. Over/under wins: 9 1/2.

