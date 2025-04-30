Georgia News
Georgia News

Falcons exercise 5th-year option to keep wide receiver Drake London under contract through 2026

The Atlanta Falcons have exercised the fifth-year option on wide receiver Drake London’s contract
7 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have exercised the fifth-year option on wide receiver Drake London’s contract.

The decision on London, announced by the team on Wednesday, was expected.

When asked following the NFL draft on Saturday about plans for London's fifth-year option, general manager Terry Fontenot said “We’ll keep those discussions private but you know how we feel about Drake. He’s a stud.”

London was the No. 8 overall pick i n the 2022 draft. He will remain under contract through 2026 with Wednesday's move.

Through three seasons, London has 241 receptions for 3,042 yards and 15 touchdowns in 50 games, including 48 starts.

London started all 17 games in 2024 and set career highs with team-leading totals of 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.

London became the first Falcons player to have at least 65 catches in each of his first three seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Falcons exercised the fifth-year contract option for receiver Drake London, keeping him under team control through the 2026 season.

Credit: AJC

Falcons exercise fifth-year option for receiver Drake London

The Falcons have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract for receiver Drake London.

1h ago

Falcons take aggressive approach in NFL draft to boost defense, especially pass rush

OPINION

Falcons don’t offer much reason to trust in their choices in NFL draft

Ken Sugiura asks, "What has Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot done to merit faith in the decisions that he will make in this week’s NFL draft?"

The Latest

Placeholder Image

NFL fines Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich following prank call to Shedeur Sanders during draft

1h ago

‘What’ll ya have?’ goes quiet in Athens as The Varsity opens in ‘burbs

Rockies host the Braves on home losing streak

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.