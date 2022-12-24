Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion

The refs didn't help. In the final minute of the first half, an intentional grounding call against Ridder while he was seemingly being hit turned a first-and-goal at the 1 into a hasty field goal as time expired.

Smith furiously objected to the call from the sideline, but afterward opted to keep his comments — and potential fine money for criticizing the officials — to himself.

“I'd rather give that money to people in Atlanta,” Smith said. “If they’re going to fine me a lot of money, I’d rather give it to people who need it.”

Atlanta was also burned by a holding call on a third-quarter touchdown run that would have cut the deficit to 14-9, pending the conversion. And there was a fumble by star receiver Drake London in the second quarter, which turned out to be the only turnover of the game.

Overall, the Falcons converted only five of 14 third-down tried, went 0 for 4 on fourth down and failed to score a touchdown during four trips to the red zone.

“Situation football,” Ridder said. “At the end of the day, we go back and look at red zone, third down and turnovers, making sure we win all those things. Obviously, situational football wasn’t our best today. That’s something we’ll look at and try to get better at.”

Afterward, Smith talked about looking to show improvement in the final two weeks at home against Arizona and Tampa Bay.

“We're looking to win and progress. Then, I’ll stop coming up here and sounding like a broken record,” he said. “We need to win at home, win for our fans and finish this thing out right.”

Ridder, who went 22 for 33 for 218 yards, knows exactly how his coach feels.

“We’ve been on a bumpy road up and down this entire year,” the rookie said. “We wanted to get over that hump today. Obviously we didn’t. Now it’s about going to get the next one.”

