Falcons DT Eddie Goldman placed on exempt/left squad list and may be headed back to retirement

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has left the Atlanta Falcons training camp without ever taking the field after coming out of retirement

13 hours ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has left the Atlanta Falcons' training camp without taking the field after coming out of retirement.

Goldman was placed on the exempt/left squad list Saturday. Coach Arthur Smith said the player "is going through something personal" and may retire again.

Goldman signed with the Falcons a year ago, but announced his retirement before the season. He reversed that decision, rejoining the team during the offseason and reporting for training camp Tuesday.

But Goldman did not take part in any practices, raising doubts about how committed he was to a comeback.

The exempt/left squad list allows the Falcons to open up a roster spot without formally releasing Goldman. He can't sign with another team but could return to Atlanta.

Also Saturday, the Falcons released inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, who played seven games in 2021 and was on the practice squad for much of last season.

To fill two openings on the roster, the Falcons signed defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Kemoko Turay.

Ellis was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2014 who has played in 117 games over nine seasons with three teams. He appeared in 17 games with four starts for the New York Giants in 2022, recording 22 tackles and one sack.

Turay has 12 sacks over 41 games with the Colts and 49ers. A second-round selection of Indianapolis in 2018, he appeared in three games for San Francisco a season ago.

NOTES: Smith said the MRI on LG Matt Hennessey's apparent leg injury showed no major issues. Hennessey hobbled off the field Friday but is expected to miss only limited time, according to the coach. Hennessey entered camp with the first-team offense and faces competition for the starting job from rookie Matthew Bergeron, a second-round draft pick from Syracuse.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

