Falcons' Deion Jones lands on PUP for start of training camp

Jones, a second-round draft pick from LSU in 2016, started all 16 games and had 137 tackles in 2021, his sixth season with Atlanta. He had two sacks and eight tackles for losses.

Players can be activated off the PUP list in training camp at any time. Even so, the absence of Jones at the start of camp next week adds importance to the offseason additions of second-round draft pick Troy Andersen and free agent Rashaan Evans.