Falcons defensive coordinator Pees injured during warmups

Updated 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was run into by a New Orleans Saints player who was trying to field a punted ball during warmups and was taken off the field on a stretcher less than an hour before kickoff of the Falcons game at New Orleans.

It appeared that Pees' head was struck by Saints returner Rashid Shaheed's helmet in the collision. Pees appeared to be speaking with someone on the sideline and caught off guard by the impact.

Medical personnel quickly gathered around the 73-year-old, longtime NFL assistant, placed him on a stretcher and carted him off the field.

The Falcons said in a statement that Pees was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing.

Frank Bush will serve as interim defensive play-caller for Sunday's game.

Pees is in his second season as Falcons defensive coordinator after serving in the same post at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore (2012-17) and New England (2006-09).

Between 1979 and 2003, Pees also coached in various capacities at Findlay, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Toledo, Notre Dame, Michigan State and finally Kent State, where he was head coach from 1998-2003.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

