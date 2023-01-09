Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement

Pees was placed on a stretcher, carted off the field and taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans. He was released and returned with the team to Atlanta before resuming his lead role of the defensive staff the following week.

Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush, who filled in for Pees as the play-caller against the Saints, could be a leading contender if coach Arthur Smith chooses his next defensive coordinator from the staff.

Between 1979 and 2003, Pees coached in various capacities at Findlay, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Toledo, Notre Dame, Michigan State and finally Kent State, where he was head coach from 1998-2003.

