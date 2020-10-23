Falcons DE McKinley may return from injury against Lions

The Falcons are listing McKinley as questionable after he practiced on Friday for the first time this week. McKinley played in only five snaps against Carolina on Oct. 11 in his only appearance since Week 2 against Dallas.

It has been a disappointing first half of the season for McKinley, a first-round draft pick in 2017. The Falcons did not pick up McKinley's fifth-year option before the season. He needs to demonstrate he can return to the form he showed when he combined for 13 sacks in 2017 and 2018.