Falcons cut WR Batson from practice squad after arrest

The officer and Batson were taken to a hospital for injuries they received during the altercation.

Batson faces multiple charges, but the statement did not give additional details.

The Falcons issued a statement saying they “take this matter seriously” while declining further comment.

Coach Arthur Smith would not discuss Batson's status after a 20-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“We put out the statement, and I’m gonna let that stand,” Smith said.

Batson played a combined 27 games, including three starts, for Tennessee from 2018-21. He has 22 career receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

