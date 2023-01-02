ajc logo
X

Falcons cut WR Batson from practice squad after arrest

Georgia News
24 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons have released receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad after an altercation with police led to his arrest over the weekend

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons released receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad on Monday, two days after an altercation with police led to his arrest.

Batson had been on the Falcons' practice squad all season but didn't play in a game. He spent the previous four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

According to a statement from Atlanta police, an officer observed a pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its lane at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The officer stopped the vehicle and observed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The statement said Batson resisted the efforts of the officer “and violently fought with the officer.”

The officer discharged his firearm, but no one was struck, the statement said. Batson returned to his vehicle, fled the scene, crashed a short distance away and was arrested while trying to hide.

The officer and Batson were taken to a hospital for injuries they received during the altercation.

Batson faces multiple charges, but the statement did not give additional details.

The Falcons issued a statement saying they “take this matter seriously” while declining further comment.

Coach Arthur Smith would not discuss Batson's status after a 20-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“We put out the statement, and I’m gonna let that stand,” Smith said.

Batson played a combined 27 games, including three starts, for Tennessee from 2018-21. He has 22 career receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Tilley

A Scott Stallings, not the Scott Stallings, gets Masters invite3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Runoffs targeted in latest effort to tweak Georgia elections
6h ago

Credit: Martin Meissner

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back
2h ago

Credit: Tim Ireland

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
2h ago

Credit: Tim Ireland

Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
2h ago

Credit: Jeremy S. Weis

Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first
2h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
52m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
52m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
52m ago
Featured

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican
48m ago
Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top