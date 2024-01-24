Falcons complete 2nd coaching interview with Rams assistant Raheem Morris

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Raheem Morris met again with the Atlanta Falcons about their head coaching job, joining Bill Belichick in receiving a follow-up interview.

The team announced Tuesday night that it held a second round of talks with Morris, who was interim head coach for Atlanta's final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. He posted a 4-7 record.

The 47-year-old Morris also went 17-31 as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11.