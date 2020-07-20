Falcons coach and GM could be on hot seat this season

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Training camp will be closed to fans. First couple weeks of practices expected to be unusually light. There have been no minicamps, but QB Matt Ryan spent time with Gurley in California. Ryan also has thrown to Hurst, who made strong impression with his athleticism.

CAMP NEEDS: Gurley's role must be determined as Falcons learn if he will be limited by chronic knee problems or able to handle true lead role. Defense must make up for lack of offseason time on field with new starters throughout. Ryan must develop chemistry with new targets, including Hurst and Treadwell.

EXPECTATIONS: Ryan is 35 and Jones is 31, so window closing soon on opportunity to take advantage of their leadership and skills. Quinn survived by shuffling staff and relinquishing control of defense last season. Now he needs to guide team back to playoffs. Another losing season could lead to Quinn's exit and an even more dramatic overhaul of roster.

