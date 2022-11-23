Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

Pitts hurt his right knee in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears.

Chicago safety Eddie Jackson hit Pitts low after Pitts' 18-yard reception over the middle.

Pitts remained down for a few seconds before walking off the field under his own power.

MyCole Pruitt had a 17-yard catch after replacing Pitts against the Bears and is the most likely fill-in starter against the Commanders.

Smith said “it's never a one for one” when replacing a starter. The team's options at tight end include Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser. Atlanta rookie Feleipe Franks was inactive last week because of a calf injury.

Tight end John Raine was signed to the practice squad on Monday. Raine spent the 2021 season on Atlanta's practice squad.

Pitts has 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns. He has not met the production from his 2021 rookie season, when he set a team record for tight ends with 1,026 receiving yards on 68 catches.

The loss of Graham for at least four weeks is a blow to the run defense. He has 34 tackles.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore