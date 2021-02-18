Falcons clear cap space by releasing veterans Allen, Bailey

According to Spotrac, the team cleared $6.25 million by releasing Allen, a four-time team captain, and another $4.5 million by cutting Bailey. The Falcons also waived quarterback Kurt Benkert, who spent the 2020 season on the Falcons' practice squad.

There may be more cost-cutting moves ahead for the Falcons, who rank near the bottom of the NFL in salary cap space. The Falcons have new leadership with coach Arthur Smith, the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, and general manager Terry Fontenot, the former longtime New Orleans Saints executive.