ajc logo
X

Falcons CB Terrell back at practice after missing 3 games

Georgia News
By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell returned to practice on Wednesday after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Coach Arthur Smith said he is “hopeful” Terrell, the team’s top defensive back, can return for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Terrell suffered the injury on Oct. 16 against San Francisco and tried to return the following week, when he was on the field for only eight plays against Cincinnati. He was inactive the past three games.

Terrell’s injury came after Atlanta’s other season-opening starter at cornerback, Casey Hayward, was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Hayward has missed four games.

Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, who opened the season on injured reserve with a back injury, was designated to return on Wednesday and also was at practice. When healthy, Mayfield could provide help at left guard, where injuries have forced Atlanta to use three starters.

Opening day starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) and his replacement, Matt Hennessy (knee) have been placed on injured reserve the past two weeks. Colby Gossett started in last week’s 25-15 loss at Carolina.

Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said Hennessy, who started two games at center as a rookie in 2020, and Gossett have shown versatility while helping the offensive line go through three starters at left guard.

“The thing about it is we were able to get a lot of those guys reps at a lot of different positions throughout training camp,” Ledford said. “If you’re not going into the season and you’re one of the (starters), you have to be able to play multiple positions to provide a lot of depth and just value to yourself.”

Similarly, Mayfield has played tackle and guard. After missing the first 10 games, Mayfield may need more than one week to be ready to come off IR.

“It’ll be good to get Jalen back out there and get him practicing and starting to take reps,” Ledford said.

“Obviously it’s been a while since he’s been out there, but it’s always exciting for us as coaches to get guys back and see him out on the practice field.”

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family7h ago

Credit: Malcolm Jackson/ProPublica

How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates
7h ago

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
8h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the AJC

The Jolt: Abortion ruling puts spotlight on Kemp and GOP lawmakers
8h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the AJC

The Jolt: Abortion ruling puts spotlight on Kemp and GOP lawmakers
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Cassidy Hutchinson testifies before Fulton grand jury probe of Trump
2h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
2h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
2h ago
Featured

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
9h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
21h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top