Falcons CB Sheffield ruled out for Sunday's game vs Cowboys

Sheffield is still recovering from a foot injury and wasn't able to practice all week. He also missed the season opener against the Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, who completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-25 victory.

The Falcons also ruled out backup defensive end Charles Harris (ankle), while rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) was listed as doubtful. Both also missed the opener.