Falcons CB Jeff Okudah could make Atlanta debut against his former team

Cornerback Jeff Okudah could make his Atlanta Falcons debut against his former team
Georgia News
41 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — After practicing all week, Atlanta cornerback Jeff Okudah could make his Falcons debut against his former team Sunday.

Okudah was listed as questionable on the final injury report from the Falcons (2-0), who travel to Detroit to meet the Lions.

Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Lions, but injuries and other issues limited his effectiveness. He was dealt to the Falcons during the offseason for a fifth-round pick.

A right foot injury sustained in training camp kept Okudah from playing in the first two games. But he returned to practice two weeks ago and could be ready to go against his former team. He fully participated in all three practices this week.

The only other player on the injury report was running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed the first two games with a thigh injury. He was listed as questionable after sitting out practice Thursday and getting only limited time Friday.

Linebacker Troy Anderson has been cleared to play after missing the victory last week over Green Bay recovering from a concussion.

Despite his struggles in Detroit, Okudah is not looking at this as a revenge game. He said his time with the Lions was a valuable learning experience.

“The highs. The lows. Playing through adversity," he said. "Those lessons are invaluable and things I could point to for the rest of my career.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

