Falcons announce signings of safety Jordan Fuller, tight end Feleipe Franks and receiver Jamal Agnew

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed safety Jordan Fuller, tight end Feleipe Franks and wide receiver/return specialist Jamal Agnew.
The signings, announced Thursday by the Falcons, reunite Fuller with Falcons coach Raheem Morris and bring Franks back to his original NFL team.
Fuller, 27, started nine games for Carolina in 2024 but spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, including three seasons with Morris as his defensive coordinator. Fuller has seven career interceptions and five forced fumbles and has started 55 of his 57 career games.
Franks signed with Atlanta in 2021 as an undrafted free agent quarterback before moving to tight end. He played on offense, making one catch for 12 yards, and special teams in 16 games for Carolina in 2024.
Agnew, 29, played for Jacksonville the last three seasons following four years with Detroit. Agnew had 14 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown in 2024. He set career highs with 24 catches in 2021 and three touchdowns in 2022.
Agnew was an All-Pro in 2017 when he led the NFL with 447 yards on 29 punt returns for the Lions. He also led the league with 15.4 yards per return. Agnew made the Pro Bowl in 2022 as a special teamer.
