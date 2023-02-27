X
Dark Mode Toggle

Falcons announce several changes to coaching staff

Georgia News
36 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons have announced a plethora of changes to head coach Arthur Smith’s staff in a further restructuring of his assistants after a fifth straight losing season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons announced a plethora of changes to head coach Arthur Smith's staff on Monday, further restructuring his assistants after a fifth straight losing season.

Most notably, Steve Jackson will take over as secondary coach, while David Huxtable has been hired as a senior defensive assistant after spending 40 years at the collegiate level.

Jackson and Huxtable will work under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who was hired away from the rival New Orleans Saints last month after the retirement of Dean Pees.

Three assistants were not retained by Smith after a 7-10 season: secondary coach Jon Hoke, defensive line coach Gary Emanuel and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino.

Hoke will be replaced by Jackson, who was on staff as a senior offensive assistant last season. He spent 19 seasons as a secondary coach prior to joining the Falcons.

Huxtable's long tenure in the college ranks includes 18 seasons as a defensive coordinator. His most recent coordinator stint was at North Carolina State from 2013-19, where he coached with Nielsen.

Huxtable spent the past two seasons as an analyst for Alabama coach Nick Saban.

In other changes, the Falcons announced Nick Perry as assistant wide receivers coach, Shawn Flaherty as assistant offensive line coach, Lanier Goethie as defensive front specialist, Patrick Kramer as offensive assistant, Steven King as offensive assistant, Mario Jeberaeel as special projects assistant for defense, Matt Baker as special teams assistant, Michael Gray as football analyst, and Mateo Kambui as a diversity coaching hire working with the offensive line.

The Falcons did not announce a replacement for quarterbacks coach Charles London, who left to take a similar job with the Tennessee Titans. Smith calls plays and largely runs the offense, while Dave Ragone serves as coordinator on that side of the line.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Senate committee backs Buckhead cityhood bills4h ago

Credit: GRAY TELEVI

Gray Television delays second phase of massive Assembly project in Doraville
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ vote could stop police training center
7h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Braves legend Chipper Jones on team’s core, stars, coaching
1h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Braves legend Chipper Jones on team’s core, stars, coaching
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bill could remove Black Democrats on South Georgia election board
44m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Broadway's 'Parade' fights hatred both onstage and off
1h ago
Georgia Senate seeks to allow rural hospitals without permit
1h ago
Bill that could let Buckhead split from Atlanta advances
3h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
8h ago
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top