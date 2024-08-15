Falcons and 2-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons agree on 1-year deal, AP source says

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons agreed on an $8 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move.

Simmons is the second major addition the Falcons have made to bolster their defense in two days. The team acquired four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher from Matthew Judon from New England for a third-round pick.