Falcons agree to $10 million, 1-year deal with veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd, AP source says

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have addressed a pressing need by reaching a one-year, $10 million deal with edge rusher Leonard Floyd, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
The deal came shortly after Floyd was released by the San Francisco 49ers.
Floyd, 32, was second on the 49ers with 8 1/2 sacks while playing all 17 games. Floyd had one of the lowest pass rush win rates, according to Pro Football Focus, but the Falcons have made improving their pass rush a top offseason priority. The Falcons ranked next to last in the league with 31 sacks in 2024.
Floyd has 66 1/2 sacks, including a combined 48 in the past five seasons. Floyd, an Atlanta native, will be returning to his home state. He was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2016 after standout college career at the University of Georgia.
The Bears general manager in 2016 was Ryan Pace, who now is vice president of football operations/player personnel for the Falcons.
Floyd will be reunited with Raheem Morris, the Falcons coach. Floyd played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020-22, including two seasons with Morris as the defensive coordinator.
The Falcons’ first free agent addition on Tuesday was linebacker Divine Deablo, who agreed to a two-year deal. Deablo had 63 tackles in 14 games with the Raiders last season and 106 in 15 games in 2023.
___
AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
Keep Reading
Falcons’ Matthew Judon, Dee Alford and Nate Landman headed for free agency
Judon, who turns 33 on Aug. 15, is coming off a season that was shortened by a torn biceps muscle in 2023.
Who’s staying? Who’s going? Dalman, Hodge among decisions facing Falcons in free agency
Here’s a look at the Falcons' free agents, with a projection on who’s going and who’s staying.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.