Falcons agree to $10 million, 1-year deal with veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with edge rusher Leonard Floyd
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
32 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have addressed a pressing need by reaching a one-year, $10 million deal with edge rusher Leonard Floyd, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The deal came shortly after Floyd was released by the San Francisco 49ers.

Floyd, 32, was second on the 49ers with 8 1/2 sacks while playing all 17 games. Floyd had one of the lowest pass rush win rates, according to Pro Football Focus, but the Falcons have made improving their pass rush a top offseason priority. The Falcons ranked next to last in the league with 31 sacks in 2024.

Floyd has 66 1/2 sacks, including a combined 48 in the past five seasons. Floyd, an Atlanta native, will be returning to his home state. He was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2016 after standout college career at the University of Georgia.

The Bears general manager in 2016 was Ryan Pace, who now is vice president of football operations/player personnel for the Falcons.

Floyd will be reunited with Raheem Morris, the Falcons coach. Floyd played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020-22, including two seasons with Morris as the defensive coordinator.

The Falcons’ first free agent addition on Tuesday was linebacker Divine Deablo, who agreed to a two-year deal. Deablo had 63 tackles in 14 games with the Raiders last season and 106 in 15 games in 2023.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

