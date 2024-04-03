Georgia News

Falcons again sign veteran defensive lineman Eddie Goldman after quick looks in 2022, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons are giving defensive lineman Eddie Goldman another chance to come out of retirement and resume his career
5 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are giving defensive lineman Eddie Goldman another chance to come out of retirement and resume his career.

Goldman, 30, signed with the Falcons on Tuesday after failing to follow through with plans to play for the team in 2022 and 2023.

The Falcons placed Goldman on the exempt/left squad list on July 29, 2023, when former coach Arthur Smith said the veteran defensive tackle was ending his comeback attempt for personal reasons. Goldman signed a one-year deal with Atlanta before the 2022 season but announced his retirement without playing in a game.

Goldman was a 2015 second-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears. He had 13 sacks, two fumble recoveries and 175 tackles while playing in 81 games, including 73 starts.

Goldman has the potential to add important depth in the middle of the defensive line as Grady Jarrett returns from a knee injury. The Falcons began their offseason team activity schedule with new coach Raheem Morris on Monday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

