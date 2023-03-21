BreakingNews
Decatur Book Festival cancels 2023 event, plans to resume in 2024
X

Falcons address CB by signing Hughes, re-signing Armstrong

Georgia News
Updated 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their group of cornerbacks by signing Mike Hughes to a two-year deal and re-signing Cornell Armstrong

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their group of cornerbacks on Monday by signing Mike Hughes to a two-year deal and re-signing Cornell Armstrong.

Hughes, 26, set a career high with 51 tackles, including three for losses, while starting six of 16 games in 2022 with Detroit. Hughes started in five of 17 games with Kansas City in 2021, when he had an interception and four forced fumbles.

Hughes was a first-round pick, No. 30 overall, by Minnesota from Central Florida in 2018.

Armstrong returns to Atlanta on a one-year deal. He had 33 tackles in 10 games, including four starts, in 2022.

Armstrong, 27, was a sixth-round draft pick by Miami from Southern Miss in 2018.

The Falcons lost depth at cornerback when Isaiah Oliver signed a two-year deal with San Francisco last week. A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward are expected to return as starters at the position.

The Falcons have made defense a priority in free agency. The team signed former Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III to a $64 million, four-year contract, linebacker Kaden Elliss to a three-year deal and defensive lineman David Onyemata, who played with Elliss in New Orleans, to a three-year deal.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus2h ago

Decatur Book Festival cancels 2023 event, plans to resume in 2024
50m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case
2h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance
3h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
14h ago
The Latest
Georgia senators further whittle down truck weight changes
2h ago
Georgia Senate backs Kemp's push for tougher gang penalties
3h ago
Vassell, Johnson spoil Murray's return as Spurs top Hawks
8h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
10h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
15h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top