BreakingNews
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
X

Falcons add more WR depth by signing Scotty Miller

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
2 hours ago
The Atlanta Falcons have added depth at receiver by signing free agent Scotty Miller to a one-year contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons added depth at receiver on Thursday by signing free agent Scotty Miller to a one-year contract.

Miller spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Bowling Green.

He tallied 23 receptions for 185 yards this past season, playing in 15 games with one start while mostly working behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Miller is looking for more playing time with the Falcons, who relied heavily on the run game while enduring their fifth straight losing season.

“It's an opportunity to get on the field and play. In Tampa, that was hard to do. The receiver room was loaded with talent," the 25-year-old Miller said. “I'm really excited to get on the field and show what I can do.”

Drake London, a first-round pick in 2022, is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Falcons. But he didn't have much help at receiver, especially after tight end Kyle Pitts went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Atlanta turned to free agency to bulk up the position, also s igning Mack Hollins to a one-year deal after he set career highs with 57 catches for 690 yards, along with four touchdowns, for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

While the Falcons could add another receiver in the draft, Hollins and Miller both figure to get plenty of looks.

The 5-foot-9, 174-pound Miller totaled 74 receptions for 924 yards and four touchdowns in 50 games — including eight starts — with the Buccaneers.

His best season was on Tampa Bay's Super Bowl-winning team during the 2020 season. Miller caught 33 passes for 501 yards and three TDs in an offense directed by Tom Brady.

After playing three seasons with Brady, perhaps the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Miller is looking forward to working with the Falcons' second-year quarterback, Desmond Ridder, who has made only four career starts.

Miller got a chance to watch one of those appearances when the Falcons defeated the Bucs in the regular-season finale last season.

“Obviously, I was fortunate to be able to play with Tom,” Miller said. “But I'm excited to play with a young guy like Desmond. ... I really like what he brings to the table. A lot of energy, the ability to create, to throw the long ball. He can do all the things you need to do."

The undersized Miller is a striking contrast to London and Hollins, who are both listed at 6 foot 4.

But Miller said his speed and quickness help make up for his lack of size. Also, he feels comfortable lining up both in the slot and on the outside.

“I'm willing to do whatever it takes,” he said. “I really feel like I'm a well-rounded player.”

Also Thursday, the Falcons confirmed the re-signing of offensive tackle Kaleb McGary to a $34.5 million, three-year contract.

McGary has played in 63 games, all but one as a starter, since being selected late in the first round of the 2019 draft. He started every game at right tackle last season, joining Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom as cornerstones of the line. All three are now signed to multi-year deals.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime19m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sonny Perdue: $66 million university cut ‘incredibly disappointing’
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Winners and losers of the 2023 Georgia legislative session
11h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

Development plan continues for Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’
11h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

Development plan continues for Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’
11h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta Public Schools drops redistricting plans after student protest
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC file photos

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump New York investigation
27m ago
MASTERS '23: A hole-by-hole look at Augusta National
40m ago
MASTERS '23: Facts and figures for 87th edition of Masters
41m ago
Featured

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
1h ago
Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top