Falcons add former first-round pick Rosen to backup QB race

McCarron shared time with rookie Feleipe Franks in the Falcons' first two preseason games. Starter Matt Ryan has not played.

The Falcons were off Tuesday. Rosen is expected to join practice on Wednesday and play in Sunday's final preseason game against Cleveland.

“Depending on who we sign, they’ll be ready to go, depending on what we want to do,” coach Arthur Smith said on Monday of plans for the quarterbacks against the Browns.

Smith said he could add another quarterback next week, when teams will be making their final roster cuts.

The Falcons on Tuesday also cut running back Javian Hawkins, outside linebacker Shareef Miller, defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu, wide receiver Austin Trammell and offensive lineman Willie Wright. The moves left the roster at 80 players.

