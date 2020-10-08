Falcons activate rookie Terrell from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons hope safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) can return as soon as this week. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) returned last week after missing three games.

The Falcons signed safety J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad. He signed with Atlanta before the 2019 season, but missed the year with an injury.

Coach Dan Quinn said Thursday he will know more about the status of wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) on Friday. Jones was held out in the second half against Green Bay after missing one game with the injury.

Also, kicker Younghoe Koo (groin) could return this week.

