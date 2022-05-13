Falcons acquire WR Edwards from Raiders, cut CB Sheffield

Las Vegas traded Lynn Bowden Jr. to Miami during his first training camp, and Tanner Muse was cut without ever playing a snap for the team.

Edwards joins a rebuilding Falcons team that traded Julio Jones last summer and didn't have Calvin Ridley for most of last season because of mental issues. Ridley has since been suspended for the entire 2022 season after the NFL found he gambled on league games while away from the Falcons.

Atlanta's receiving corps is led by rookie Drake London, the No. 8 overall selection from Southern California and the first wideout selected in this year's draft.

Olamide Zaccheaus has been the only other receiver on the roster who had as many as 31 catches in the NFL last season. Now he's joined by Edwards, who made 34 catches for 571 yards and scored three TDs in 2021.

Sheffield, who played at Ohio State, started 20 games over his first two seasons with the Falcons. But he began last season on injured reserve and wound up playing only nine games with no starts.

He was cut on the first day of Atlanta's two-day rookie minicamp.

