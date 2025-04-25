Falcons acquire first-rounder from Rams and select Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons acquired the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft from the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night and used the pick to select Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr.
The Falcons, who selected Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker at No. 15, added more pass rush help by adding Pearce to their draft class.
The Falcons sent the Rams their 2026 first-round pick as well as second-round and seventh-round selections in this year's draft. The Falcons also obtained a third-round selection from the Rams in this year's draft.
The picks in this year's draft acquired by the Rams are No. 46 overall in the second round and No. 242 in the seventh round.
Credit: AP
Falcons take Georgia standout Jalon Walker at No. 15 in NFL draft, trade to draft James Pearce
