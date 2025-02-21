Fagbemi scores 19 as Central Arkansas knocks off West Georgia 82-71

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Brayden Fagbemi had 19 points in Central Arkansas' 82-71 win over West Georgia on Thursday night.

Fagbemi shot 5 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bears (8-21, 4-12 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cole McCormick scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds and three steals. Nehemiah Turner shot 5 of 9 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Wolves (5-24, 3-13) were led by Tamaury Releford, who recorded 20 points. Shelton Williams-Dryden added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for West Georgia. Rickey Ballard and Kyric Davis each finished with 11 points. Ballard also had four steals.