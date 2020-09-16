FAA to decide coastal Georgia spaceport without more comment

The executive order specifically directs all federal agencies “to use, to the fullest extent possible and consistent with applicable law, emergency procedures, statutory exemptions, categorical exclusions, analyses that have already been completed, and concise and focused analyses," consistent with environmental procedures.

Alex Kearns, chair of St. Marys EarthKeepers, said the executive order preventing the public from commenting on the FAA’s decision “muzzles the public.” The decision means a stronger likelihood the county will be granted a license, she said, despite opponents who fear rockets with a poor safety record flying over their homes on Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands.

“The draft EIS is deeply flawed,” Kearns said. “This debacle is shocking to me. I think it will have a huge impact how this goes down.”