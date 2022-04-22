FAA: Small plane crash near industrial plant east of Atlanta

Local reports cited police as saying it appeared no one aboard the plane survived. But federal authorities said they couldn't immediately identify the plane and had no information about its occupant or occupants. There was no immediate reports of any injuries to anyone on the ground.

Covington police told local reporters the aircraft crashed in an isolated parking lot near an industrial plant just off Interstate 20, a major east-west artery in Georgia. That community about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of downtown Atlanta.