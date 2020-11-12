X

Explosion injures worker at Georgia construction site

Georgia News | 52 minutes ago
A worker is injured after an explosion at a construction site in the northern Atlanta suburbs

WOODSTOCK, Ga, (AP) — A worker was injured in an explosion Thursday at a construction site in the northern Atlanta suburbs.

Local news media report the explosion happened in the elevator shaft of a senior living complex being built in the Cherokee County town of Woodstock.

An unnamed worker suffered abdominal injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Other workers were evacuated.

No one is yet living at the facility.

Officials are investigating whether the explosion was electrical or gas. Atlanta Gas Light, which distributes natural gas in the Atlanta area, said it was working with authorities to determine the nature of the explosion.

