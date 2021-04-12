Experienced journalist named Clarion Ledger executive editor

Walker, a Detroit native, has spent the last decade advocating for improved diversity and equal pay in newsrooms. He was elected vice president of print for the National Association of Black Journalists in August 2015, and held the position five years.

“I look at Mississippi and everything this state has to offer and I want to continue doing what we do best — telling the unique and compelling stories of this community," Walker said Monday.

Walker is a 2005 graduate of Florida A&M University. As a reporter, he covered education at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Walker has also covered city and county government, transportation and public safety while working at news organizations including The Tampa Bay Times; The News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina; The Associated Press; The Telegraph in Macon, Georgia; The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Detroit Free Press.