Ex-substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A former substitute teacher in Georgia is facing multiple charges after investigators said he sexually assaulted a student

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A former substitute teacher in Georgia is facing multiple charges after investigators said he sexually assaulted a student.

Christopher Brennan Young, 23, was a substitute at East Hall High School in Gainesville when he met the alleged victim, a girl who is younger than 16, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Hall County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that alleged assaults did not occur on school property.

Young was arrested Wednesday, the news release said. He is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of aggravated sodomy, two counts of aggravated child molestation and six counts of violation of the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 1999.

Police said investigators found videos on his cellphone that Young took while sexually assaulting the girl. He remained in the Hall County Jail without bond Saturday, according to an online jail docket. It did not show whether he is represented by an attorney.

The Hall County School District said in a statement that school officials were made aware of the charges against Young on Thursday. The district said he worked as a substitute teacher last year but no longer works in that capacity. The district said substitutes go through criminal background checks before they begin working.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the victim and family,” the school district statement said. “The district stands ready to provide necessary support.”

