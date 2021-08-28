Ex-sheriff quits watchdog agency after KKK photo questions

The photo was widely noted when it surfaced in 2012. Garrison said he had no affiliation with the KKK and said he wore the costume to a Halloween party when he was in his early 20s.

“I don’t deny it wasn’t stupid, looking back now, but there again I say what 21- or 22-year-old in this world hasn’t made some stupid mistakes?” Garrison told WSB-TV then.

He said he and a friend wore the KKK costumes to the party as characters from the movie “Blazing Saddles.”

Garrison called the publication of the photo “purely political” because it came during a Republican primary challenge. He won that race and later reelection.

Garrison retired five years ago after more than 20 years as sheriff.