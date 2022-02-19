Ex-pediatric nurse gets 15 years for distributing child porn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A former pediatric nurse practitioner has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison after he admitted to distributing child pornography, prosecutors said.
William Clinton Storey, 42, of Preston had pleaded guilty in May after investigators discovered thousands of videos and images of suspected child pornography on electronic devices at his home.
In addition to the prison sentence, he was also ordered to pay $67,000 in restitution to his victims. Once he's released from prison, he'll have to register as a sex offender for life.
“As a pediatric nurse practitioner, William Storey was charged with promoting the health and welfare of children. Instead, he chose to prey upon our most vulnerable citizens,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a news release. “Holding child predators accountable is one of the highest priorities of the U.S. Attorney’s Office."
After the Snapchat messaging app detected that a user had uploaded five files of suspected child pornography in November 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation traced the IP address to Storey, according to court documents. Agents executed a search warrant at his house in February 2020 and seized seven electronic devices.
A forensic examination revealed about 6,000 videos and 24,000 images of suspected child pornography, prosecutors said. That included images of babies, toddlers, children engaged in bondage, and prepubescent children being sexually abused by men, prosecutors said.