Ex-official pleads guilty in tax scheme that hid bar income

Britt has agreed to pay more than $352,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, representing back taxes he owes. Including other owners, prosecutors said the IRS was cheated out of more than $867,000.

Prosecutors said Britt didn't tell his accountant about cash he was hiding from eight bars and restaurants in Statesboro, Americus, Milledgeville, Tifton and Valdosta.

Michael Heath Cox, who pleaded guilty in 2019, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation, $158,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine.

James Stafford, who nominally owned a Statesboro bar and a Milledgeville bar and restaurant, pleaded guilty last month to tax evasion. He's paying $53,000 in restitution and could also be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Britt was a Statesboro City Council member from 2004 through 2015.

While in office, the council accepted a settlement in which another man — neither Britt nor Stafford — surrendered the license of a bar in question named Rude Rudy's.

That came after an off-duty bouncer, 20-year-old Grant Spencer, beat 18-year-old Georgia Southern University student Michael Gatto to death in 2014. Spencer pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2016 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Gatto's parents sued the city unsuccessfully. However, the city made changes to its alcohol laws and the state passed a law prohibiting people under age 21 from working as bouncers.

Britt openly owned some other Statesboro bars in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He now lives in Bluffton, South Carolina.