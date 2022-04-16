Ex-official pleads guilty in tax scheme that hid bar income

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A former city council member in a southeast Georgia college town has become the third person to plead guilty to evading taxes on income from bars he secretly owned across Georgia.
Former Statesboro council member Will Britt pleaded guilty to one count of income tax evasion Wednesday in federal court, the Statesboro Herald reports, and could face up to five years in prison. Britt is free on bail pending sentencing by U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall at a later date.
Britt waived indictment in March and pleaded guilty to a charge filed by prosecutors. Information presented to the court showed that while the bars were owned on paper by people other than Britt, he owned a share of all of them.
Prosecutors said that the owners skimmed cash and underreported credit and debit card receipts, avoiding paying income taxes on the money.
Prosecutors have said in court papers that the scheme began in 2007 and ran until 2016. The FBI and IRS began investigating in 2014.
Britt has agreed to pay more than $352,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, representing back taxes he owes. Including other owners, prosecutors said the IRS was cheated out of more than $867,000.
Prosecutors said Britt didn't tell his accountant about cash he was hiding from eight bars and restaurants in Statesboro, Americus, Milledgeville, Tifton and Valdosta.
Michael Heath Cox, who pleaded guilty in 2019, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation, $158,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine.
James Stafford, who nominally owned a Statesboro bar and a Milledgeville bar and restaurant, pleaded guilty last month to tax evasion. He's paying $53,000 in restitution and could also be sentenced to up to five years in prison.
Britt was a Statesboro City Council member from 2004 through 2015.
While in office, the council accepted a settlement in which another man — neither Britt nor Stafford — surrendered the license of a bar in question named Rude Rudy's.
That came after an off-duty bouncer, 20-year-old Grant Spencer, beat 18-year-old Georgia Southern University student Michael Gatto to death in 2014. Spencer pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2016 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Gatto's parents sued the city unsuccessfully. However, the city made changes to its alcohol laws and the state passed a law prohibiting people under age 21 from working as bouncers.
Britt openly owned some other Statesboro bars in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He now lives in Bluffton, South Carolina.