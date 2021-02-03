Ex-officers could face criminal charges over racist video

Hamilton Chief Gene Allmond resigned and Sgt. John Brooks was fired Jan. 25 after a part-time city employee found the footage while checking the body cameras and showed it to officials in the town north of Columbus. The video shows the two using racial slurs, speaking negatively about Blacks and about slavery, among other things.

District Attorney Mark Jones tells news outlets he believes the comments violate the oaths of office the two men took as police officers. That's a felony in Georgia.