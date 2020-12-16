Ex-officer in Georgia accused of stealing money

Chad Rosborough of Meansville was arrested Tuesday on three counts of theft by taking and two counts of violating his oath of office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. GBI said investigators determined Rosborough stole approximately $4,500.

The agency was asked in June 2019 to investigate the 47-year-old Rosborough, then a major in the McDonough Police Department and acting commander of the Henry County drug task force. McDonough Police Chief Preston Dorsey had voiced concerns over Rosborough's handling of money to the board of the task force.