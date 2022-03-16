Ex-nurse pleads guilty in nursing home death of war veteran

Loyce Pickquet Agyeman of Snellville pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter, neglect of an elder person and concealing the death of another, The DeKalb County District Attorney said. A judge sentenced Agyeman to serve eight years in prison.

Agyeman was arrested in 2018 following her indictment, four years after James Dempsey was found dead in his room at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center.