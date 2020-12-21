X

Ex-Nashville TV reporter, campaign staffer joins Biden team

Georgia News | 33 minutes ago
A former Nashville TV reporter and one-time spokesperson for Karl Dean's campaign for governor has joined President-elect Joe Biden's White House communications team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Nashville TV reporter and one-time spokesperson for Karl Dean’s campaign for governor has joined President-elect Joe Biden’s White House communications team.

Biden’s transition website says Paige Hill will serve as a senior regional communications director.

Most recently, Hill served in a communications role for the Biden campaign in Georgia on post-election lawsuits and recounts. She filled other communications positions in Biden’s campaign, including in South Carolina. Hill was Dean’s communications director in 2018 when the former Nashville mayor lost to Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Before the Oklahoma native worked on campaigns, Hill was a reporter for WKRN-TV in Nashville.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.